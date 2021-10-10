Connellsville events calendar

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) Live events are coming to Connellsville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Connellsville area:

Near The Edge at the Polish Club in Connellsville Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 141 W South St, Connellsville, PA

Rising Light Poetry Group Connellsville, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 West Crawford Avenue, Connellsville, PA 15425

Rising Light poetry group is a safe space where the freedom of creation is highly encouraged! Through pure creation, we rise. Let's shine ✨

Bud Murphy’s Fall Foliage Ride/Walk Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 259 N 6th St, Connellsville, PA

This fun ride or walk along the Great Allegheny Passage starts at Yough River Park in Connellsville, and heads in either direction, toward West Newton or Ohiopyle, depending on your choosing...

Autumn Ayurveda and Yoga Practices: Bolster Your Defenses Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 144 N 3rd St, Connellsville, PA

Gather ideas and simple practices to build your body's strength and immunity. In this workshop, we will practice simple movements to build internal heat and also store energy intelligently for the...

C.P.O.A 5k Connellsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 259 N 6th St, Connellsville, PA

5K run/walk event supporting our Connellsville Police Officers' Association. $25 to pre-register and $30 to register on race day. Registration starts at 9:00AM and racing starts at 10:00AM!