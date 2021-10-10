Live events Riverton — what’s coming up

(RIVERTON, WY) Riverton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Riverton:

Teton Therapy Hosts Business After Hours in Riverton! Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1406 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501

Join Teton Therapy as we host Business After Hours at our Riverton clinic!

S-230/S-231 Crew Boss/Engine Boss Combined Course Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Target Group: Personnel desiring to be qualified as any single resource boss.

F0521 Executive Series: Exercising Leadership to Facilitate Adaptive Change Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Geared toward firefighters in positions of authority to provide skills used to exercise leadership when confronted with adaptive challenges.

Retardant Crew Member (RTCM)/Mix Master (MXMS) Riverton, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Academy Court, Riverton, WY 82501

Overview of the roles and responsibilities of Retardant Crew Member (RTCM) and Mix Master (MXMS)