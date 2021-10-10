Coalinga events coming up

(COALINGA, CA) Coalinga is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coalinga:

Select Day Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 338 W D St, Lemoore, CA

Buy a 1g Select cartridge get a .5g Select cartridge for a penny | Buy (2) .5g Select cartridges get a .5g Select cartridge for a penny

WHC Coalinga Vaccine Clinic Coalinga, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 275 Phelps Ave, Coalinga, CA

Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being held in October at West Hills College Coalinga. Thursday, October 7th, 2021 (1st dose), Thursday, October 28th (2nd dose) WHCCD is partnering with Pinnacle...

Tachi Palace Casino Resort Community Breakfast Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 17225 Jersey Ave, Lemoore, CA

Orcutt Academy Varsity Football @ Riverdale Christian Riverdale, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2813 W Mt Whitney Ave, Riverdale, CA

The Riverdale Christian (Riverdale, CA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Orcutt Academy (Orcutt, CA) on Saturday, October 16 @ 1p.

OK3 Ranch and Brewery Halloween Party Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Social Distance will be playing for the OK3 Ranch and Brewery Halloween party. This event is open to the public and admission is free. Costume party/contest. Amazing craft beer. This is an event...