CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaylord, MI

Coming soon: Gaylord events

Gaylord News Watch
Gaylord News Watch
 6 days ago

(GAYLORD, MI) Live events are coming to Gaylord.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gaylord:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VgCdB_0cMz5QhK00

Fall Harvest Wagon Ride Dinner

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Address: 3962 Wilkinson Rd, Gaylord, MI

The right taste of fall... This new event is the perfect way to experience fall in the Midwest. With a quick shuttle ride out to our wagon trail, you are greeted with an adult apple cider and a...

Learn More

2021 Hall of Fame Induction Dinner

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3962 Wilkinson Rd, Gaylord, MI

The Great Lakes Floral Foundation Requests your Presence at the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Dinner honoring Ms. Jackie Burrell, AIFD, CF into the Great Lakes Floral Foundation Hall of Fame on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G83MS_0cMz5QhK00

Zip’s Trunk or Treat

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Join us for a fun afternoon on October 30th from 12-3! Bring your bike or vehicle down to The Zip’s H-D parking lot with candy to hand out to all the ghouls & goblins! Prize for the spookiest...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075hBi_0cMz5QhK00

Spiritual Emphasis Weekend with Jason Jimenez

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 215 S Center Ave, Gaylord, MI

Jason Jimenez, the President and Founder of Stand Strong Ministries, will be speaking at Gaylord First United Methodist Church, Saturday and Sunday, October 9th & 10th. Jason is a best-selling...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ovdW_0cMz5QhK00

SOUND BATH @ HVH

Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

A Sound Bath Meditation is a gentle yet powerful experience for the mind, body and soul. While resting comfortably; a short guided meditation will prepare you to receive the healing vibrations of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylord, MI
Gaylord, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Aifd#Cf#Sun Oct 10
Gaylord News Watch

Gaylord News Watch

Gaylord, MI
62
Followers
282
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gaylord News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy