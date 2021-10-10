Coming soon: Gaylord events

(GAYLORD, MI) Live events are coming to Gaylord.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gaylord:

Fall Harvest Wagon Ride Dinner Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:15 PM

Address: 3962 Wilkinson Rd, Gaylord, MI

The right taste of fall... This new event is the perfect way to experience fall in the Midwest. With a quick shuttle ride out to our wagon trail, you are greeted with an adult apple cider and a...

2021 Hall of Fame Induction Dinner Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3962 Wilkinson Rd, Gaylord, MI

The Great Lakes Floral Foundation Requests your Presence at the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Dinner honoring Ms. Jackie Burrell, AIFD, CF into the Great Lakes Floral Foundation Hall of Fame on...

Zip’s Trunk or Treat Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Join us for a fun afternoon on October 30th from 12-3! Bring your bike or vehicle down to The Zip’s H-D parking lot with candy to hand out to all the ghouls & goblins! Prize for the spookiest...

Spiritual Emphasis Weekend with Jason Jimenez Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 215 S Center Ave, Gaylord, MI

Jason Jimenez, the President and Founder of Stand Strong Ministries, will be speaking at Gaylord First United Methodist Church, Saturday and Sunday, October 9th & 10th. Jason is a best-selling...

SOUND BATH @ HVH Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

A Sound Bath Meditation is a gentle yet powerful experience for the mind, body and soul. While resting comfortably; a short guided meditation will prepare you to receive the healing vibrations of...