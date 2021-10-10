CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Sault Sainte Marie events coming soon

Sault Ste. Marie Daily
Sault Ste. Marie Daily
 6 days ago

(SAULT SAINTE MARIE, MI) Sault Sainte Marie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sault Sainte Marie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29UNd9_0cMz5Pob00

Tahquamenon Falls State Park - Night Sky Photography Workshop, Oct. 24

Paradise, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 41382 W M-123, Paradise, MI

This class is full. Join Marquette photographer Shawn Malone for an evening of night-sky photography at the Upper Tahquamenon Falls. This workshop will begin with a 90-minute session on equipment...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySPA3_0cMz5Pob00

Operation Boot Camp 2021- Cedar Bay

Cedarville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1128 S Cedar Campus Rd, Cedarville, MI

Operation Boot Camp invites you to enjoy the beautiful outdoor location of Cedar Bay Camp and Retreat Center and spend quality time with your family. This retreat strives to validate military...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHdRE_0cMz5Pob00

Spooktacular Stretch Fest

Superior Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 12400 W Spectacle Lake Rd, Brimley, MI

"Trick or treat, bags of sweets, ghosts are walking down the street!" Please dress in your Halloween best, and come join us for a fun & festive Spooktacular yoga class! All levels ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szods_0cMz5Pob00

2021 Fall Festival

Eckerman, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 29529 W Hungry Hollow Rd, Eckerman, MI

The Community Bible Church in Strongs, MI invites you to join us for our 1st annual Fall festival! Also check out other

ABOUT

With Sault Ste. Marie Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

