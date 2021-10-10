Live events Safford — what’s coming up

(SAFFORD, AZ) Safford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Safford area:

Taylor Freeze Annual Car Show — Mission 22 Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Phone: (503) 908-8505 Mail: 694 N Larch St #910 Sisters, OR 97759 ElderHeart Inc. (DBA Mission 22) is a registered 501(C)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to healing America’s veterans when...

American Legion Veterans Parade Clifton, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 380 Frisco Ave, Clifton, AZ

Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Free tent camping at the RV Park on the night of the 7th for overnight camping.

SHS Orchestra and Jazz Band Fall 2021 Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 980 S 14th Ave, Safford, AZ

Join us for an evening of wonderful music performed by Safford High School Orchestra and Jazz Band students under the direction of Mr. Chip Cheney and Ms. Phelan Bauman!

Graveside Service Pima, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Walter Leroy Miller of Pima, Arizona passed into eternity on August 31, 2021, at the age of 82. Walter was born on November 25, 1938, to his two loving parents, Andrew & Kathleen Branson Miller...

Lego Club Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ

Lego Club Hosted By Safford City-Graham County Library. Event starts at Wed Oct 13 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at Safford., Open building time for kids in 1st - 6th grade. Free program, no...