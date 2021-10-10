CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

Live events Safford — what’s coming up

Safford Voice
Safford Voice
 6 days ago

(SAFFORD, AZ) Safford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Safford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shfJp_0cMz5OB600

Taylor Freeze Annual Car Show — Mission 22

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Phone: (503) 908-8505 Mail: 694 N Larch St #910 Sisters, OR 97759 ElderHeart Inc. (DBA Mission 22) is a registered 501(C)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to healing America’s veterans when...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2w9t_0cMz5OB600

American Legion Veterans Parade

Clifton, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 380 Frisco Ave, Clifton, AZ

Parade starts at 10:00 a.m. Free tent camping at the RV Park on the night of the 7th for overnight camping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brOvJ_0cMz5OB600

SHS Orchestra and Jazz Band Fall 2021

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 980 S 14th Ave, Safford, AZ

Join us for an evening of wonderful music performed by Safford High School Orchestra and Jazz Band students under the direction of Mr. Chip Cheney and Ms. Phelan Bauman!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCDKb_0cMz5OB600

Graveside Service

Pima, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Walter Leroy Miller of Pima, Arizona passed into eternity on August 31, 2021, at the age of 82. Walter was born on November 25, 1938, to his two loving parents, Andrew & Kathleen Branson Miller...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4sUm_0cMz5OB600

Lego Club

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ

Lego Club Hosted By Safford City-Graham County Library. Event starts at Wed Oct 13 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at Safford., Open building time for kids in 1st - 6th grade. Free program, no...

Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
Safford Voice

Safford Voice

Safford, AZ
With Safford Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

