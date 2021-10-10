CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Live events coming up in Sturgis

Sturgis Updates
 6 days ago

(STURGIS, MI) Live events are lining up on the Sturgis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sturgis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uh6HU_0cMz5NIN00

IBELONG Summit 2021

Centreville, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 62249 Shimmel Road, Centreville, MI 49032

This conference will help community members learn about mental health awareness education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsbWE_0cMz5NIN00

Pigeon River FWA

Mongo, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 8310 E 300 N Box 71, Mongo, IN

Pigeon River FWA. Leave at 7:00 AM from the north end of Meijer parking lot, 6309 Lima Road or meet at FWA Hq. about 1/2 mile east of Mongo. Hawks, woodpeckers, songbirds, sandhill cranes, maybe...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Fb8Y_0cMz5NIN00

Fall Event

Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 21710 N Everson Dr, Sturgis, MI

The Fall Event is an annual festivity for the entire community! The event is free to attend and filled with family fun. This year we will host Brewhouse BBQ and Mammazoni’s food trucks (guests...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhRRt_0cMz5NIN00

Halloween trick or treat at Rouch Offroad

Sturgis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Halloween 2021 Events In Sturgis, Michigan. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Sturgis, Michigan Attractions, Halloween Horror Nights...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3vjF_0cMz5NIN00

Converted Coach Owners Rally- Private Event

Centreville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 316 E Charlotte St, Centreville, MI

This is a PRIVATE EVENT, not open to the Public.

