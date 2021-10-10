Great Bend events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(GREAT BEND, KS) Live events are lining up on the Great Bend calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Great Bend area:

Barton County Community Outlook Event

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 3111 10th St, Great Bend, KS

We are pleased to announce our speakers for this year's Barton County Community Outlook Event. These state and local experts will be on hand to provide perspectives on issues affecting business...

Coffee with the Doulas

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1216 Main St, Great Bend, KS

Come enjoy a coffee or tea on us while we chat about pregnancy, birth, and postpartum! Meet the birth workers that serve the Great Bend community and learn about the different services we offer...

Annual Garage Sale

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Please, join us for our annual indoor garage sale to help raise money for the shelter pets at the Great Bend Events Center.

BCYP Leadership Lunch with Sara Hayden, Great Bend Economic Development

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1309 Main St, Great Bend, KS

Members of Barton County Young Professionals are invited to attend a leadership luncheon to learn more about current Great Bend Economic Development initiatives. Questions from attendees are...

Boundaries Training: Healthy Life Styles #3

Great Bend, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 5230 Broadway Ave, Great Bend, KS

CCK EVENT COVID-19 NOTE: We plan to begin meeting in-person at the Great Bend First Christian Church. Therefore, face masks and social distancing precautions will be expected of all participants...

