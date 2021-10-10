CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Marianna calendar: What's coming up

Marianna News Watch
Marianna News Watch
 6 days ago

(MARIANNA, FL) Marianna is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marianna:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bh5zg_0cMz5LWv00

My Florida Home: A Class for First-Time Homebuyers - Two Evening Sessions

Marianna, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 2741 Penn Avenue, Marianna, FL 32448

This is a 6-hour, in-person class for first-time homebuyers covered in two evening sessions. We are a HUD approved counseling agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246hyP_0cMz5LWv00

King Of Tha Mic

Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 PM

King Of Tha Mic at 4328 Forehand Ln, Marianna, FL 32448-4593, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4WpX_0cMz5LWv00

Run Baby Run 2021 - Marianna, FL 2021

Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4574 Lodge Dr, Marianna, FL

The PURPOSE of this event is to give the community the opportunity to be a part of the work of Pregnancy Center of Marianna. We are here to give girls and guys information so that they can make...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lj7Z_0cMz5LWv00

Annual Farm City Festival

Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 4318 Lafayette St, Marianna, FL

The Annual Farm City Festival includes lawn mower pulls, tractor pulls (If you own a tractor made no later than 1980, you are invited to participate in the Antique Tractor Drive and Pull.), arts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnfDX_0cMz5LWv00

32424

Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 32424? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Marianna, FL
Marianna News Watch

Marianna News Watch

Marianna, FL
ABOUT

With Marianna News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

