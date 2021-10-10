Marianna calendar: What's coming up

(MARIANNA, FL) Marianna is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marianna:

My Florida Home: A Class for First-Time Homebuyers - Two Evening Sessions Marianna, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 2741 Penn Avenue, Marianna, FL 32448

This is a 6-hour, in-person class for first-time homebuyers covered in two evening sessions. We are a HUD approved counseling agency.

King Of Tha Mic Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 PM

King Of Tha Mic at 4328 Forehand Ln, Marianna, FL 32448-4593, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Run Baby Run 2021 - Marianna, FL 2021 Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4574 Lodge Dr, Marianna, FL

The PURPOSE of this event is to give the community the opportunity to be a part of the work of Pregnancy Center of Marianna. We are here to give girls and guys information so that they can make...

Annual Farm City Festival Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 4318 Lafayette St, Marianna, FL

The Annual Farm City Festival includes lawn mower pulls, tractor pulls (If you own a tractor made no later than 1980, you are invited to participate in the Antique Tractor Drive and Pull.), arts...

32424 Marianna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

