Coming soon: The Dalles events
(THE DALLES, OR) Live events are coming to The Dalles.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the The Dalles area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 901 E 2nd Street, The Dalles, Oregon, 97058, The Dalles, OR 97058
Come enjoy an old fashioned Drive-Up movie at The Sunshine Mill! Wine and snacks will be served until 8:30pm.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 200 E 3rd St, The Dalles, OR
Public Voting Event er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Public Voting Event, kom á Facebook nú.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Toledo, OH 97058
Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 404 W 2nd St, The Dalles, OR
Enjoy a great variety of live music and talented arists, have fun with friends, and receive 1/2 price on all appetizers and $1.00 off all tap beer! EVERY TUESDAY!!! 7pm—9pm
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 2006 W 7th St, The Dalles, OR
Get your tickets and costumes ready for this fun event at the Dalles Eagles/Elks. The Rock Doctors will be performing Rock and Roll, Country and Blues. If your looking for a Halloween Ghoulish...
Comments / 0