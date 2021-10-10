Coming soon: The Dalles events

(THE DALLES, OR) Live events are coming to The Dalles.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the The Dalles area:

Sunshine Mill Drive-Up Movie - "The Sandlot" The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 901 E 2nd Street, The Dalles, Oregon, 97058, The Dalles, OR 97058

Come enjoy an old fashioned Drive-Up movie at The Sunshine Mill! Wine and snacks will be served until 8:30pm.

Public Voting Event The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 200 E 3rd St, The Dalles, OR

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing The Dalles, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Toledo, OH 97058

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Tuesdays Taps N Tunes The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 404 W 2nd St, The Dalles, OR

Enjoy a great variety of live music and talented arists, have fun with friends, and receive 1/2 price on all appetizers and $1.00 off all tap beer! EVERY TUESDAY!!! 7pm—9pm

HALLOWEEN PARTY The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2006 W 7th St, The Dalles, OR

Get your tickets and costumes ready for this fun event at the Dalles Eagles/Elks. The Rock Doctors will be performing Rock and Roll, Country and Blues. If your looking for a Halloween Ghoulish...