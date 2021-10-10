Andalusia events calendar

(ANDALUSIA, AL) Andalusia has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Andalusia:

Fall on the Square Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Arts and Craft Show on the Downtown Square in Andalusia. Lots of vendors and food.

Be Prepared Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 508 Sanford Rd, Andalusia, AL

Be Prepared, a program in Apologetics presented by Patrick Arensberg, Director of the Office for Evangelization and Family Life for the Archdiocese of Mobile. "Why Do Bad Things Happen to Good...

XBR $7K Ladies Bounty Hole @ Southern Ridge Brantley, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1672 Leon Tower Rd, Brantley, AL

Registration opens at 8am Monday September 27 and closes Sunday October 10 at 8pm📝 👇LINK TO REGISTER👇...

Covington County Schools Pre-Sectional Meet Andalusia, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 807 C C Baker Ave, Andalusia, AL

MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 Covington County Schools Pre-Sectional Meet, hosted by Red Level in Andalusia AL.

SUP & Yoga ReTREAT! Florala, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Come experience a weekend of relaxation, connection and all things SUP & Yoga on the beautiful Lake Jackson in Florala, Al! Multiple styles of yoga classes that are safe for all levels led by...