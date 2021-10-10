Clanton events coming soon

(CLANTON, AL) Clanton has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Clanton area:

Trunk-Or-Treat Clanton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 8316 Co Rd 51, Clanton, AL

Please join us for our Trunk-Or-Treat. We'll have free candy and hot dog dinner.

Penton Farms Pumpkin Patch Verbena, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3595 Co Rd 59, Verbena, AL

List of Jason Henley Jams upcoming events. Entertainment Events by Jason Henley Jams. Events - Penton Farms Pumpkin Patch, Courtyard Pell City, Courtyard Pell

2022 SSBC WOW Women's Conference Shelby, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 10:00 AM

Address: 19140 Alabama 145, Shelby, AL 35143

WOW - Women of the Word is a yearly conference held in the spring at South Shelby Baptist Church, Shelby, AL

Brian Dunagan Music Calera, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 800 Co Rd 87, Calera, AL

Join us for live music on the patio on Saturday, October 16th, from 5-8!

Fall Festival Jemison, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Fall Fest 2021 Events in Jemison, Discover best of Fall Fest events, Parties, and Celebrations in Jemison. Find information & tickets of upcoming Fall Fest events happening in Jemison.