CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clanton, AL

Clanton events coming soon

Clanton News Alert
Clanton News Alert
 6 days ago

(CLANTON, AL) Clanton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Clanton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTwJw_0cMz5Isk00

Trunk-Or-Treat

Clanton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 8316 Co Rd 51, Clanton, AL

Please join us for our Trunk-Or-Treat. We'll have free candy and hot dog dinner.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49v24D_0cMz5Isk00

Penton Farms Pumpkin Patch

Verbena, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3595 Co Rd 59, Verbena, AL

List of Jason Henley Jams upcoming events. Entertainment Events by Jason Henley Jams. Events - Penton Farms Pumpkin Patch, Courtyard Pell City, Courtyard Pell

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIjxF_0cMz5Isk00

2022 SSBC WOW Women's Conference

Shelby, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 10:00 AM

Address: 19140 Alabama 145, Shelby, AL 35143

WOW - Women of the Word is a yearly conference held in the spring at South Shelby Baptist Church, Shelby, AL

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXaUp_0cMz5Isk00

Brian Dunagan Music

Calera, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 800 Co Rd 87, Calera, AL

Join us for live music on the patio on Saturday, October 16th, from 5-8!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYZKG_0cMz5Isk00

Fall Festival

Jemison, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Fall Fest 2021 Events in Jemison, Discover best of Fall Fest events, Parties, and Celebrations in Jemison. Find information & tickets of upcoming Fall Fest events happening in Jemison.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jemison, AL
City
Calera, AL
City
Verbena, AL
City
Clanton, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Clanton, AL
Government
City
Shelby, AL
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hot Dog#Al Starts#Al Join#Sun Oct 10#Celebrations
Clanton News Alert

Clanton News Alert

Clanton, AL
39
Followers
262
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clanton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy