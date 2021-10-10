Chickasha events calendar

(CHICKASHA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Chickasha calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chickasha:

Costume Giveaway & Carnival Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Chickasha, OK

Costume Giveaway & Carnival at Michigan Avenue Baptist Church, Chickasha, United States on Wed Oct 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

White Bison Mending Broken Hearts Anadarko, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 423 NE 1st Street, Anadarko, OK 73005

Mending Broken Hearts: Healing from Unresolved Grief and Intergenerational Trauma workshops in your own community.

Mad Science Halloween! Ninnekah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1785 US-81, Ninnekah, OK

$5 cover that goes to costume contest! Best costume, Best Couple, most Gorey!! The bar will be decorated and themed drinks!! Mad Science style!! Come get your "covid shots" in jello form!!

CHAMBERconnects Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Connecting is the key to networking. CHAMBERconnects is a free, monthly event for all Chickasha Chamber of Commerce Members to come and network with one another while enjoying light refreshments...

Horror Planet at ArtWRECKER Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

USAO Art Department presents "Horror Planet" one night only! 7pm-10:30pm, Saturday, Oct 30 Admission $10 per person