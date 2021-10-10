CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chickasha, OK

Chickasha events calendar

Chickasha Journal
Chickasha Journal
 6 days ago

(CHICKASHA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Chickasha calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chickasha:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9uAh_0cMz5H0100

Costume Giveaway & Carnival

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Chickasha, OK

Costume Giveaway & Carnival at Michigan Avenue Baptist Church, Chickasha, United States on Wed Oct 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLBqA_0cMz5H0100

White Bison Mending Broken Hearts

Anadarko, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 423 NE 1st Street, Anadarko, OK 73005

Mending Broken Hearts: Healing from Unresolved Grief and Intergenerational Trauma workshops in your own community.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qctc_0cMz5H0100

Mad Science Halloween!

Ninnekah, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1785 US-81, Ninnekah, OK

$5 cover that goes to costume contest! Best costume, Best Couple, most Gorey!! The bar will be decorated and themed drinks!! Mad Science style!! Come get your "covid shots" in jello form!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9g4E_0cMz5H0100

CHAMBERconnects

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Connecting is the key to networking. CHAMBERconnects is a free, monthly event for all Chickasha Chamber of Commerce Members to come and network with one another while enjoying light refreshments...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0toe_0cMz5H0100

Horror Planet at ArtWRECKER

Chickasha, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

USAO Art Department presents "Horror Planet" one night only! 7pm-10:30pm, Saturday, Oct 30 Admission $10 per person

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Chickasha, OK
Chickasha, OK
Government
City
Anadarko, OK
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Science#Live Events#Carnival#Thu Nov 11#Ne#Chamberconnects#Usao Art Department
Chickasha Journal

Chickasha Journal

Chickasha, OK
69
Followers
278
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chickasha Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy