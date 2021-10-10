Beeville events calendar

(BEEVILLE, TX) Beeville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beeville:

Lady Pirates vs George West (Varsity) Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1615 E San Patricio Ave, Mathis, TX

Come out and support your Lady Pirates!

The Texas Mile Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 2745 Byrd St, Beeville, TX

Get off the highway and come out to The Texas Mile. It is like running on a straight 1 1/2 mile section of open highway without the fear of tickets and jail time. A High Speed Shoot-out and Land...

Church Picnic Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Join us for our church picnic on October 10th at 4:30 PM. We will be having some good food and some great fellowship! All we ask is you bring a shareable side dish or dessert. There will be some...

Birding Tour Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 23194 Park Rd 25, Mathis, TX

Spot some of the over 200 species of birds identified at Lake Corpus Christi State Park! Are you a new birder and want to get out there to learn how to bird and ID? Are you an experienced bird...

Shear Bliss Alpacas Inventory Close Out Sale Skidmore, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

List of Shear Bliss Alpacas upcoming events. Events by Shear Bliss Alpacas. Shear Bliss Alpacas is a full service alpaca ranch. We offer unique and useful alp