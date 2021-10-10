CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beeville, TX

Beeville events calendar

Beeville Journal
Beeville Journal
 6 days ago

(BEEVILLE, TX) Beeville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XndLv_0cMz5G7I00

Lady Pirates vs George West (Varsity)

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1615 E San Patricio Ave, Mathis, TX

Come out and support your Lady Pirates! You may also like the following events from Mathis High School

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSf0k_0cMz5G7I00

The Texas Mile

Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 2745 Byrd St, Beeville, TX

Get off the highway and come out to The Texas Mile. It is like running on a straight 1 1/2 mile section of open highway without the fear of tickets and jail time. A High Speed Shoot-out and Land...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aa8DK_0cMz5G7I00

Church Picnic

Beeville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Join us for our church picnic on October 10th at 4:30 PM. We will be having some good food and some great fellowship! All we ask is you bring a shareable side dish or dessert. There will be some...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4As0vE_0cMz5G7I00

Birding Tour

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 23194 Park Rd 25, Mathis, TX

Spot some of the over 200 species of birds identified at Lake Corpus Christi State Park! Are you a new birder and want to get out there to learn how to bird and ID? Are you an experienced bird...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOUXo_0cMz5G7I00

Shear Bliss Alpacas Inventory Close Out Sale

Skidmore, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

List of Shear Bliss Alpacas upcoming events. Events by Shear Bliss Alpacas. Shear Bliss Alpacas is a full service alpaca ranch. We offer unique and useful alp

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Mathis, TX
City
Beeville, TX
Beeville, TX
Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Mathis High School#Sun Oct 10
Beeville Journal

Beeville Journal

Beeville, TX
68
Followers
273
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy