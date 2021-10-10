CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, MN

Austin events calendar

Austin News Flash
Austin News Flash
 6 days ago

(AUSTIN, MN) Live events are coming to Austin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Austin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22J8AK_0cMz5FEZ00

Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) — Austin Area Arts

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 125 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN

Join us at the Historic Paramount Theatre for a special Halloween-eve presentation of the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show. Costumes encouraged! Rocky Horror Picture Show centers on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlDzk_0cMz5FEZ00

Austin Packer Invitational

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 25238 540th Ave, Austin, MN

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Austin Packer Invitational, hosted by Austin High School in Austin MN. Starting Tuesday, October 12th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHUoX_0cMz5FEZ00

MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Training - Austin, MN

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 25026 US-218, Austin, MN

Chandler's Firearm Training is hosting a MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Class in Austin, MN. This course will allow you to carry in up to 34 states (if you apply for both MN and Florida). This class will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ageEG_0cMz5FEZ00

10/16- Kids Studio: Fruit Collage

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Main St N, Austin, MN

Saturday, October 16th from 10:30am- 12pm Geared towards ages 5-10 Instructor: Gabriella and Alondra Alva Capped at 15 students. Austin ArtWorks Center is stocked with soap, paper towels, hand...

Learn More

Moana at the Paramount!

Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 125 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN

Moana at the Paramount! is on Facebook. To connect with Moana at the Paramount!, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Austin, MN
State
Florida State
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paper Towels#Live Events#Social Distancing#Austin High School#Firearm Training#Mn Wi Fl#Austin Artworks Center#Sun Oct 10#Paramount
Austin News Flash

Austin News Flash

Austin, MN
51
Followers
299
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Austin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy