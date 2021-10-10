Austin events calendar

(AUSTIN, MN) Live events are coming to Austin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Austin:

Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) — Austin Area Arts Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 125 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN

Join us at the Historic Paramount Theatre for a special Halloween-eve presentation of the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show. Costumes encouraged! Rocky Horror Picture Show centers on...

Austin Packer Invitational Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 25238 540th Ave, Austin, MN

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Austin Packer Invitational, hosted by Austin High School in Austin MN. Starting Tuesday, October 12th.

MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Training - Austin, MN Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 25026 US-218, Austin, MN

Chandler's Firearm Training is hosting a MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Class in Austin, MN. This course will allow you to carry in up to 34 states (if you apply for both MN and Florida). This class will...

10/16- Kids Studio: Fruit Collage Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Main St N, Austin, MN

Saturday, October 16th from 10:30am- 12pm Geared towards ages 5-10 Instructor: Gabriella and Alondra Alva Capped at 15 students. Austin ArtWorks Center is stocked with soap, paper towels, hand...

Moana at the Paramount! Austin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 125 4th Ave NE, Austin, MN

