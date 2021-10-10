Live events Natchitoches — what’s coming up
(NATCHITOCHES, LA) Live events are coming to Natchitoches.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Natchitoches:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 450 Caspari St, Natchitoches, LA
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: Sam Sibley Drive, Natchitoches, LA 71457
NSU Culinary Arts - Dine In / Marinated Grilled Quail
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:45 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:45 PM
Address: 411 2nd St, Natchitoches, LA
10:45 Contemporary Service - Join us for our Contemporary Service in Crossroads!
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 AM
Address: 751 2nd Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457
Tim Brando hosts a Q & A session with the 2022 HOF Induction class
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 336 Longleaf Vista Trail, Coushatta, LA 71457
Bring your horn and hike with fellow hornists in the Kisatchie National Forest! Play horn calls, trios and quartets!
