Live events Natchitoches — what’s coming up

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) Live events are coming to Natchitoches.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Natchitoches:

Demon FB vs. Southeastern Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 450 Caspari St, Natchitoches, LA

NSU Culinary Arts - Marinated Grilled Quail Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: Sam Sibley Drive, Natchitoches, LA 71457

NSU Culinary Arts - Dine In / Marinated Grilled Quail

First United Methodist Church Natchitoches Natchitoches, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 411 2nd St, Natchitoches, LA

10:45 Contemporary Service - Join us for our Contemporary Service in Crossroads!

2022 LSHOF Round Table Luncheon Presented by TAF Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 751 2nd Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457

Tim Brando hosts a Q & A session with the 2022 HOF Induction class

Louisiana Horn Hike 2021 Natchitoches, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 336 Longleaf Vista Trail, Coushatta, LA 71457

Bring your horn and hike with fellow hornists in the Kisatchie National Forest! Play horn calls, trios and quartets!