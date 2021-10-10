Rock Springs events calendar

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Live events are coming to Rock Springs.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rock Springs:

Tracy Byrd- Live & Unplugged Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 618 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY

Tickets are available here! Country star Tracy Byrd recently added a stop at the Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs to his current tour. He’ll perform an acoustic concert at the theater on...

Faith & Blue – A Community Conversation Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY

SCSO, RSPD, GRPD, and SCCC along with several local houses of worship and businesses are partnering to host Faith and Blue – A Community Conversation at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock...

Trunk or Treat Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 513 G St, Rock Springs, WY

We are excited to announce our annual Trunk or Treat! We will be starting at 12 pm on Saturday October 30th! The event will be open to the public so bring your kids and check out the decorated...

Town Hall Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2935 Sweetwater Dr, Rock Springs, WY

I am having a Town Hall followed by a Q&A where I will be discussing my upcoming bills and what is going on in my committees. You may also like the following events from Senator Tom James District 13

2021 Season Banquet Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY

Join us for the 2021 Season Banquet. We will be recognizing drivers and their accomplishments this season. Ticket will cover meal, drinks, dessert and a chance to win some prizes.