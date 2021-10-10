Live events Shippensburg — what’s coming up

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Live events are coming to Shippensburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shippensburg:

Shippensburg VFW Halloween Dance Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Make up for lost time and wear your best Halloween costume for an awesome Halloween Party! Plenty of room for dancing on their large dance floor!

Light the Night Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 420 Baltimore Rd, Shippensburg, PA

Light the Night is on Facebook. To connect with Light the Night, join Facebook today.

Food Truck Sunday Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 246 S Fayette St #9, Shippensburg, PA

Join us Sunday, Oct 10th for FOOD TRUCK SUNDAY! This is open to EVERYONE in the community. We’ll have several food trucks serving up … More

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Three times a month we are able to provide meals to our neighbors. It is a gift for us to be able to open our hands and hearts and help others — and of course, love is always a two-way street — we...

Worthless Knowledge Sundays Shippensburg, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 104 W Burd St, Shippensburg, PA

Join the Maxie's Brew House Crew EVERY Sunday for our all NEW Worthless Knowledge Sundays...yes, you guessed it...TRIVIA!! Each week from 2p - 4p, we will host a different theme and we are excited...