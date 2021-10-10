Live events Mt Pleasant — what’s coming up

(MT PLEASANT, TX) Live events are lining up on the Mt Pleasant calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mt Pleasant area:

Trunk Or Treat FREE Community Event! Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 114 N Jefferson Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX

Come join us for this AMAZING FREE Community event!! With lots of candy, games, costumes, music, an indoor glow in the dark Nerf War and TONS OF FUN!! If you'd like to be a HUGE help and make an...

talco, tx Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in talco_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Chapel Hill Volleyball vs. Mount Vernon Mount Pleasant, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1069 County Road 4660, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Chapel Hill Volleyball vs. Mount Vernon JV- 4:30pm Varsity- following JV

lone star, tx Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in lone-star_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook Mt Pleasant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2886 FM1735, Mt Pleasant, TX

Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook, starring Suzanne O. Davis, is the premier musical tribute to Carole King. This show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970’s Carole King concert experience...