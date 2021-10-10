Live events on the horizon in Meadville
(MEADVILLE, PA) Meadville is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Meadville:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 400 N Main St, Meadville, PA
by: Noël Coward Directed by: Joe Galbo October 1-10, 2021 Fridays and Saturdays: 7:30pm Sundays: 2:00pm Adults: $13.00 Students/Seniors: $11.00 Revived in 2002 by the Royal National Theatre in a...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 13124 Townline Rd, Meadville, PA
Tyler Ripper, Titusville local, will be performing LIVE October 29th from 6-9 PM. Playing a large array of different genres of music, stop on out for cold drinks in a warm setting. We can't wait...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 10950 Liberty St, Meadville, PA
Join us for our Annual Halloween Bash! Cash Costume Prizez! Drink & Food Specialz! Happy Halloween! 🎃
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 400 N Main St, Meadville, PA
THIS SHOW HAS BEEN CANCELLED October 22-24, 2021 Fridays and Saturdays: 7:30pm Sundays: 2:00pm Adults: $13.00 Students/Seniors: $11.00 A theatrical excursion into the world of mind reading...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 11277 Vernon Pl, Meadville, PA
Join us at the Meadville Diabetes Specialty Branch Club of the Meadville Lions Club. We meet the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month at 6 pm at Vernon Place, 11227 Vernon Place, Meadville, PA 16335...
Comments / 0