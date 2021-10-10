Georgetown events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Georgetown Digest
 6 days ago

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Live events are coming to Georgetown.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Georgetown:

Wooden Boat Show

Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 120 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC

The Wooden Boat show is back and it is going to be a ton of fun! Bring the whole family to visit us in downtown Georgetown where some amazing craftsmen will compete to see who can build a boat the...

Prince George Winyah Church Self Guided Tour

Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 300 Broad St, Georgetown, SC

Prince George Winyah Church, founded in 1721, is OPEN for Self Guided Tours. Open Monday thru Friday, 1:00p-3:00p. Prince George Winyah Church maintains its original interior from 1747. It has...

Farmer's Market

Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Farmer's Market! Baked goods, Veggies, Fruit, Flowers, Eggs, Plants, Seafood, Jams, Nuts Artisan Crafts, Honey and more!!!

The Winyah Auditorium presents: Latitude: A John Denver Tribute!

Georgetown, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1200 Highmarket Street, Georgetown, SC 29440

Latitude: A John Denver Tribute live @ The Winyah Auditorium

Joseph wedding | Winyah Indigo Hall

Georgetown, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 509 Prince St, Georgetown, SC

© 2018. All rights reserved. Winyah Indigo Hall • 509 Prince St • Georgetown • SC • 29440 • (843) 833-5377 • Email: WinyahIndigoHall@gmail.com • Related Links • Website Design: Suzanne Doyle

