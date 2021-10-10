Coming soon: Dublin events

(DUBLIN, GA) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dublin area:

Downtown Dublin Farmers Market Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 314 W Madison St, Dublin, GA

Farm to Table Freshness Goodness is ripe for the picking at Market on Madison farmers market where a vast array of local and organic produce as well as artisan foods, farm-raised eggs, meat, raw...

SOUTHBOUND Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1357 Claxton Dairy Rd, Dublin, GA

Southbound is a contemporary Southern Gospel Trio. Join Bishop Clint Brown, Seth J. Elbe, and Jody Braselton as they travel towards their roots of southern gospel music. They are bringing a new...

A2Z Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Join us on Saturday, October 30, for another night of amazing music by A2Z, dancing, and delicious drinks!

Muay Thai Seminar with Naruepol Fairtex October 23, 2021 Dublin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1836 Telfair Street, Dublin, GA 31021

Muay Thai Seminar with Naruepol Fairtex at John 14:6 Muay Thai

Swingin Medallions Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:45 PM

Address: 110 S Jefferson St, Dublin, GA

We are so excited to bring the Swingin' Medallions to the Flybridge! Join us for a great night of music! Doors open at 7. Show starts at 8. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event.