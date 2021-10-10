CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dublin, GA

Coming soon: Dublin events

Dublin Journal
Dublin Journal
 6 days ago

(DUBLIN, GA) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dublin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3CDK_0cMz588j00

Downtown Dublin Farmers Market

Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 314 W Madison St, Dublin, GA

Farm to Table Freshness Goodness is ripe for the picking at Market on Madison farmers market where a vast array of local and organic produce as well as artisan foods, farm-raised eggs, meat, raw...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCqkI_0cMz588j00

SOUTHBOUND

Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1357 Claxton Dairy Rd, Dublin, GA

Southbound is a contemporary Southern Gospel Trio. Join Bishop Clint Brown, Seth J. Elbe, and Jody Braselton as they travel towards their roots of southern gospel music. They are bringing a new...

Learn More

A2Z

Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Join us on Saturday, October 30, for another night of amazing music by A2Z, dancing, and delicious drinks!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eA86e_0cMz588j00

Muay Thai Seminar with Naruepol Fairtex October 23, 2021

Dublin, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1836 Telfair Street, Dublin, GA 31021

Muay Thai Seminar with Naruepol Fairtex at John 14:6 Muay Thai

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJesk_0cMz588j00

Swingin Medallions

Dublin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:45 PM

Address: 110 S Jefferson St, Dublin, GA

We are so excited to bring the Swingin' Medallions to the Flybridge! Join us for a great night of music! Doors open at 7. Show starts at 8. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga Southbound#A2z
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dublin, GA
Dublin Journal

Dublin Journal

Dublin, GA
90
Followers
278
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dublin Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy