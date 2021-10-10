Emporia calendar: Coming events

(EMPORIA, KS) Live events are lining up on the Emporia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Emporia:

Día de los Muertos Spanish Language Short Film Fest Emporia, KS

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 807 Commercial St, Emporia, KS

Día de los Muertos Spanish Language Short Film Fest at Emporia Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St, Emporia, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm

66833 Emporia, KS

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Halloween Block Party Emporia, KS

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Emporia, KS

You are invited to our first-ever Halloween Block Party at Fremont Park! There will trick-or-treating, food, and activities for kids! Be sure to check back here for more details!

Trick or Treat at the Library Emporia, KS

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 E 6th Ave, Emporia, KS

Come in over the Halloween weekend for trick or treating at the library! We’d love to see your costumes and we’ll have treats available!

Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting Emporia, KS

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Our Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting is probably one of the most important things we will do together as a church all week long. We believe there is power in prayer to unify the church and bring the...