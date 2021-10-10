CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(EMPORIA, KS) Live events are lining up on the Emporia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Emporia:

Día de los Muertos Spanish Language Short Film Fest

Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 807 Commercial St, Emporia, KS

Día de los Muertos Spanish Language Short Film Fest at Emporia Granada Theatre, 807 Commercial St, Emporia, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm

66833

Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 66833? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Halloween Block Party

Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Emporia, KS

You are invited to our first-ever Halloween Block Party at Fremont Park! There will trick-or-treating, food, and activities for kids! Be sure to check back here for more details!

Trick or Treat at the Library

Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 E 6th Ave, Emporia, KS

Come in over the Halloween weekend for trick or treating at the library! We’d love to see your costumes and we’ll have treats available!

Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting

Emporia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Our Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting is probably one of the most important things we will do together as a church all week long. We believe there is power in prayer to unify the church and bring the...

