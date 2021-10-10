CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Defiance, OH

Live events on the horizon in Defiance

Defiance Daily
Defiance Daily
 6 days ago

(DEFIANCE, OH) Live events are coming to Defiance.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Defiance:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1A6t_0cMz56NH00

Halloween Parade

Defiance, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 325 Clinton St, Defiance, OH

Discover Defiance DORA Guide Downtown Parking Downtown Merchants Featured Events Card Restaurant Guide

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpBtC_0cMz56NH00

FREEDOM CONFERENCE - Fall 2021

Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 1500 North Clinton St, Suite 3, Defiance, OH 43512

Join us for this amazing experience where you are sure to see God move in mighty ways in YOUR life!  Chains will be forever broken!  Freedom

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hEDD_0cMz56NH00

LaDean-y Halloweenie

Defiance, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Family Friendly Halloween Show! Costumes encouraged- bands will be dressed up as well. Featuring LaDean and guests. Local alternative band consisting of Jasmine Moore, Jordan Extine, and Matthew...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RlMjC_0cMz56NH00

Abigail Stauffer with Special Guest Chris Dupont

Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Join us as Abigail Stauffer returns to the Stroede Center for the Arts stage with special guest Chris Dupont.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVBxs_0cMz56NH00

Toledo Symphony Orchestra Brass Trio

Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 12:30 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

The TSO Brass Trio entertains with a performance of classics from the brass ensemble repertoire.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Defiance, OH
Defiance, OH
Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Stroede Center
Defiance Daily

Defiance Daily

Defiance, OH
144
Followers
265
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Defiance Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy