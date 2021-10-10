Live events on the horizon in Defiance

(DEFIANCE, OH) Live events are coming to Defiance.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Defiance:

Halloween Parade Defiance, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 325 Clinton St, Defiance, OH

Discover Defiance DORA Guide Downtown Parking Downtown Merchants Featured Events Card Restaurant Guide

FREEDOM CONFERENCE - Fall 2021 Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 1500 North Clinton St, Suite 3, Defiance, OH 43512

Join us for this amazing experience where you are sure to see God move in mighty ways in YOUR life! Chains will be forever broken! Freedom

LaDean-y Halloweenie Defiance, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Family Friendly Halloween Show! Costumes encouraged- bands will be dressed up as well. Featuring LaDean and guests. Local alternative band consisting of Jasmine Moore, Jordan Extine, and Matthew...

Abigail Stauffer with Special Guest Chris Dupont Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Join us as Abigail Stauffer returns to the Stroede Center for the Arts stage with special guest Chris Dupont.

Toledo Symphony Orchestra Brass Trio Defiance, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 12:30 PM

Address: 319 Wayne Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

The TSO Brass Trio entertains with a performance of classics from the brass ensemble repertoire.