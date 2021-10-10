What’s up Douglas: Local events calendar

(DOUGLAS, GA) Live events are coming to Douglas.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Douglas:

Evergreen Cemetery Tour Fitzgerald, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 279 Benjamin H Hill Dr E, Fitzgerald, GA

What histories and mysteries lie beyond the grave? Experience a night of stepping back in time experiencing the history, harmony, and heritage of the place we call home. For more information...

Trunk or Treat Waresboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 4311 Railroad Ave, Waresboro, GA

come and join us for a fun and safe way to trick-or-treat! Our trunks will be full of treats! If you wear a costume please no scary costumes.

Brock Gill Fitzgerald, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 119 S Main St, Fitzgerald, GA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrVhDazTfuo Brock Gill is an international Christian Illusionist. This is a FREE & FAMILY event for the entire community.

County Council 4-H Alma, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 South Dixon Street, Alma, GA 31510

7th-12th grade 4-H'ers plan projects and get ready for upcoming events.

Wiregrass Adult Education Classes***FREE*** Fitzgerald, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 667 Perry House Rd, Fitzgerald, GA

Wiregrass Adult Education is offering FREE High School Equivalency classes for GED or HiSet. We offer online or on-campus classes. Night classes are also available. Orientations are Tuesday at 8...