Douglas, GA

What’s up Douglas: Local events calendar

Douglas Updates
 6 days ago

(DOUGLAS, GA) Live events are coming to Douglas.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Douglas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ntdBz_0cMz55UY00

Evergreen Cemetery Tour

Fitzgerald, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 279 Benjamin H Hill Dr E, Fitzgerald, GA

What histories and mysteries lie beyond the grave? Experience a night of stepping back in time experiencing the history, harmony, and heritage of the place we call home. For more information...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GaCj2_0cMz55UY00

Trunk or Treat

Waresboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 4311 Railroad Ave, Waresboro, GA

come and join us for a fun and safe way to trick-or-treat! Our trunks will be full of treats! If you wear a costume please no scary costumes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWI7Q_0cMz55UY00

Brock Gill

Fitzgerald, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 119 S Main St, Fitzgerald, GA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrVhDazTfuo Brock Gill is an international Christian Illusionist. This is a FREE & FAMILY event for the entire community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c61LK_0cMz55UY00

County Council 4-H

Alma, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 203 South Dixon Street, Alma, GA 31510

7th-12th grade 4-H'ers plan projects and get ready for upcoming events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsrHB_0cMz55UY00

Wiregrass Adult Education Classes***FREE***

Fitzgerald, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 667 Perry House Rd, Fitzgerald, GA

Wiregrass Adult Education is offering FREE High School Equivalency classes for GED or HiSet. We offer online or on-campus classes. Night classes are also available. Orientations are Tuesday at 8...

Douglas, GA
ABOUT

With Douglas Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

