CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plainview, TX

Plainview events calendar

Plainview Post
Plainview Post
 6 days ago

(PLAINVIEW, TX) Live events are coming to Plainview.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Plainview area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjhaN_0cMz54bp00

boone, tx

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in boone_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PiE6O_0cMz54bp00

Forty-Seventh Running Water Draw Arts and Crafts

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2000 S Columbia, Plainview, TX

The Region's longest running Arts and Crafts Show, following a safe and successful Covid‑year event in 2020, will also host a Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament presented by Wayland Esports...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44exjI_0cMz54bp00

New to AU? New Members Class

Abernathy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 704 Ave D, Abernathy, TX

Abernathy United Church, 704 Ave D, Abernathy, TX 79311, USA Join us for a free lunch and learn more about Abernathy United Church. Register online at...

Learn More

Child Dedication Service

Abernathy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:20 AM

Address: 704 Ave D, Abernathy, TX

Child Dedication Service is on Facebook. To connect with Child Dedication Service, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469bBC_0cMz54bp00

Fall Family Camp Harvest Weekend

Happy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 37201 FM1721, Happy, TX

SAVE THE DATE ? Join us for Fall Family Camp Harvest! This is a great opportunity for families to have quality time together! • Zip Line • Archery • Fishing • Hiking & sooo many fun fall themed...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abernathy, TX
Local
Texas Government
Plainview, TX
Government
City
Plainview, TX
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Join
Plainview Post

Plainview Post

Plainview, TX
80
Followers
296
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Plainview Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy