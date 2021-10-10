CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

Events on the Seymour calendar

 6 days ago

(SEYMOUR, IN) Seymour is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seymour area:

Wreath Workshop

Seymour, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Address: 3066 U.S. 50, Seymour, IN 47274

A Christmas tradition! Create a 16" live Frasier Fir wreath.

Drive Thru Trick-or-Treat

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Come, join FBC on Halloween this year. The CE Board and the Attic Student Ministry will be hosting a Drive-Thru Trick or Treat Experience. We will have candy stations throughout handing candy to...

Doug Stone

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1849 1st Ave, Seymour, IN

Doug Stone at 1849 1st Ave, Seymour, IN 47274-3316, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 07:00 pm

Ghouls Night Out

Seymour, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3066 U.S. 50, Seymour, IN 47274

Have a spooky good time with your ghouls at Schneider Nursery!

Seymour Area Cruisers 4th annual "Trunk or Treat"

Seymour, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Seymour, IN

The Seymour Area Cruisers car club will be hosting our 4th annual "Trunk-or-Treat" event at the Seymour Area Farmers Market parking lot on Walnut Street in Seymour, IN on Saturday, October 30th...

