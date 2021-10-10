CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Live events coming up in Mcalester

 6 days ago

(MCALESTER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Mcalester calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mcalester area:

Cornerstone Creations Craft Show

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 840 S George Nigh Expy, McAlester, OK

Annual event to benefit Hospice & local charities. Assortment of arts & crafts. 7am-3pm.

Pittsburg County Farmers Market

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3 S Main St, McAlester, OK

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - October, 2021Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays, 7 am - 1 pm Location:3 South Main

"Stay Active & Independent for Life" (SAIL)

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 401 N 2nd St, McAlester, OK

The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI), KEDDO Area Agency on Aging and Rural Health Projects are collaborating to provide the Staying Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) program. The...

Steer Commander Halloween Bash

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 210 Lightning C Arena Rd, McAlester, OK

Steer Commander Halloween Weekend Roping with a special Halloween Roping on Saturday night! Get your costume ready and let's have some fun!

2021 FREE Community Health fair

McAlester, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

2021 FREE Community Health fair is on Facebook. To connect with 2021 FREE Community Health fair, join Facebook today.

IN THIS ARTICLE
With Mcalester Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

