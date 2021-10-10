CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Fort Dodge calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(FORT DODGE, IA) Live events are lining up on the Fort Dodge calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Dodge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2el0br_0cMz51xe00

2-Man Best Shot

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 370 Country Club Dr, Fort Dodge, IA

Fort Dodge Country Club 2-Man Best Shot Sunday – October 17th $80.00 Team entry Carts $15 per player Flights - Pay 3 places in flight 90% tournament payback Open entry Membership not required 18...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37r2J5_0cMz51xe00

Safety & Security Workshop

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1217 4th Ave S, Fort Dodge, IA

In the wake of violent events the last several years, many pastors and church leaders are looking for information to help make church facilities safer. Providing a safe environment for the people...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27bTql_0cMz51xe00

Neil Anders

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 520 Central Ave, Fort Dodge, IA

Neil Anders is a singer/songwriter out of northwest Iowa. Having played extensively with various bands for the last 10+ years, Neil has become a staple of the northwest Iowa music scene.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctJMS_0cMz51xe00

Community Christian School Trunk-Or-Treat

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2406 9 1/2 Ave S, Fort Dodge, IA

Come join us for this community event! We will have decorated trunks passing out candy, photo booth, s'mores station and hay rides! You may also like the following events from Community Christian...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04faiv_0cMz51xe00

Ladies' Night Out Fort Dodge

Fort Dodge, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 Ave O, Fort Dodge, IA

Date: Tuesday, October 12 Time: 6:00PM Location: Fort Dodge Campus Cost: $25/person or $160/table of 8 Register at https://plchurch.infellowship.com/Forms/461932 It's time for our annual Ladies...

Learn More

Fort Dodge, IA
