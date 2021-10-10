Corinth calendar: Coming events

(CORINTH, MS) Live events are lining up on the Corinth calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Corinth:

art crawl Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

ARCC is excited to announce our first community wide art event. This FREE event will feature artists from all backgrounds, including visual artists, musicians, theatrical artists, dance, culinary...

Dave Fenley "Spread Love Like Peanut Butter" Tour Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 404 Taylor St, Corinth, MS

Dave Fenley, a Texas native, is bringing his "genre-free philosophy" to the Corinth Coliseum at 7:00 pm with "Spread Love Like Peanut Butter" tour. A master of country, gospel, soul, and more...

Cosmic Coyotes live @ V-Taco Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 514 Cruise St, Corinth, MS

Halloween 2021 Events In Corinth, Mississippi. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Corinth, Mississippi Attractions, Halloween Horror...

Homecoming Service Booneville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 225 Co Rd 5051, Booneville, MS

Everyone is invited to join us for our Homecoming service on Oct. 10. Lunch will be served at noon and service begins at 2pm with Forgiven & Living singing. Please come join us for our celebration...

38361 Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

