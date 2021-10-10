Live events on the horizon in Juneau

(JUNEAU, AK) Live events are lining up on the Juneau calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Juneau:

Pre-Diabetes Class Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 3260 Hospital Dr, Juneau, AK

Pre-registration required One in three Americans have Pre-diabetes. Its is a common condition which can lead to Type 2 diabetes. There is good newsit doesnt

Rabies & Microchip Vaccination Clinic Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7705 Glacier Hwy, Juneau, AK

Rabies & Microchip Clinic is available with social distancing safeguards! 1. Check-in at the lobby desk to fill out paperwork and get a number. PLEASE LEAVE YOUR PET IN YOUR VEHICLE 2. Place the...

The Job Search Accelerator Workshop — Juneau Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "The 2021 Job Search Accelerator Workshop" - Over 10,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In...

DOL Alumni Luncheon Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

« All Events DOL Alumni Luncheon October 29 @ 12:00 pm -

Dracula: JGLT On The Air Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Juneau Ghost Light Theatre, in partnership with KTOO, is proud to present: Dracula! We are bringing theatre through the airwaves and straight to your ears! This sort-of live production will be...