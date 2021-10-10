Coming soon: Murray events

(MURRAY, KY) Murray is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Murray area:

Johnny Mac Live Friday Oct. 22nd Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 216 N 15th St, Murray, KY

Johnny Mac Live Friday Oct. 22nd at Tap 216, 216 N 15th St, Murray, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 08:00 pm

FRWW Annual Conference Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 561 Emma Dr, Murray, KY

Explore upcoming conferences in Fairdealing, Kentucky. Whether its Medical Conference or Business conferences in Fairdealing, Kentucky. Here is list of all type of 2021 conference events happening...

Alpha Beta Alumni "50th Anniversary" Homecoming Reunion Bash Murray, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 1512 North 12th Street, Murray, KY 42071

Omega Homecoming '21 Reunion Bash will THE ALPHA BETA ALUMNI (ABA) BROTHERS

Academic Advising Series Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: Pogue Special Collections Library, N 15th St, Murray, KY

MSU Faculty Development Center 100 Pogue Library FDC Classroom Murray, KY 42071 What resources, ideas, and tips do you need to be an effective academic advisor? The Academic Advising Series will...

ART EXHIBIT: Professional Blend XI Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: Murray, KY

The Department of Art & Design and University Galleries are pleased to announce Professional Blend XI, on view in the Mary Ed Mecoy Hall Gallery from September 30 through October 26, 2021...