Brainerd calendar: Events coming up

(BRAINERD, MN) Brainerd has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brainerd:

Confessions of a Recovering Engineer Live: Q&A Webcast Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1001 Kingwood St studio 116, Brainerd, MN

Join Charles Marohn and other Strong Towns staff for an exclusive opportunity to ask all your questions about the latest Strong Towns book, Confessions of a Recovering Engineer . Come ready with...

8 X 8 Art Auction & Fundraiser Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:59 AM

Address: 711 Laurel St, Brainerd, MN

We are excited to present our annual 8 x 8 Art Auction and Fundraiser, featuring […]

Off The Rails Market - December 11, 2021 Brainerd, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 1410 Northern Pacific Road, Brainerd, MN 56401

The Off The Rails Market is a pop-up market in the Brainerd Lakes Area at the historic Northern Pacific Center. Next market is Dec. 11th!

2021 Friday Night Meat Raffles Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 19624 Co Rd 3, Brainerd, MN

Join us every Friday, ticket sales starting at 5:30 for our Friday Night Meat Raffle! Numbers drawn at 6:30! Happy Hour 4-6pm. Weekly features and Prime Rib on special! Join us for a fun night and...

Oatmeal, Milk and Honey DIY Soap Class Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 719 Laurel St, Brainerd, MN

Join us for some DIY fun in our in-store classroom. Oatmeal, Milk and Honey, a classic bar soap, that is beautiful, moisturizing, and soothing to the skin. We will be working with three different...