CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brainerd, MN

Brainerd calendar: Events coming up

Brainerd Daily
Brainerd Daily
 6 days ago

(BRAINERD, MN) Brainerd has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brainerd:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2rfB_0cMz4xfO00

Confessions of a Recovering Engineer Live: Q&A Webcast

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1001 Kingwood St studio 116, Brainerd, MN

Join Charles Marohn and other Strong Towns staff for an exclusive opportunity to ask all your questions about the latest Strong Towns book, Confessions of a Recovering Engineer . Come ready with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRsQO_0cMz4xfO00

8 X 8 Art Auction & Fundraiser

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:59 AM

Address: 711 Laurel St, Brainerd, MN

We are excited to present our annual 8 x 8 Art Auction and Fundraiser, featuring […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krMcJ_0cMz4xfO00

Off The Rails Market - December 11, 2021

Brainerd, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 1410 Northern Pacific Road, Brainerd, MN 56401

The Off The Rails Market is a pop-up market in the Brainerd Lakes Area at the historic Northern Pacific Center. Next market is Dec. 11th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTe0n_0cMz4xfO00

2021 Friday Night Meat Raffles

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 19624 Co Rd 3, Brainerd, MN

Join us every Friday, ticket sales starting at 5:30 for our Friday Night Meat Raffle! Numbers drawn at 6:30! Happy Hour 4-6pm. Weekly features and Prime Rib on special! Join us for a fun night and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1V0k_0cMz4xfO00

Oatmeal, Milk and Honey DIY Soap Class

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 719 Laurel St, Brainerd, MN

Join us for some DIY fun in our in-store classroom. Oatmeal, Milk and Honey, a classic bar soap, that is beautiful, moisturizing, and soothing to the skin. We will be working with three different...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Brainerd, MN
Government
City
Brainerd, MN
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk And Honey#Meat Raffle#Brainerd Mn Rrb#Brainerd Mn Join
Brainerd Daily

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd, MN
51
Followers
300
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brainerd Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy