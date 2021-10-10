Wailuku calendar: Events coming up

(WAILUKU, HI) Live events are coming to Wailuku.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wailuku area:

Relay For Life of Maui County Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 70 E Kaahumanu Ave Unit B-9, Kahului, HI

Join Relay For Life in the world's largest fundraising event against cancer. Sign up for Relay For Life event now.

Board games, Wailuku Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 344 Kehalani Village Dr, Wailuku, HI

Join us every other Friday at the coffee shop for board games. Please RSVP for you and your guest as seating is limited, and securing tables and chairs is a little challenging. Only RSVP if you...

Kahului SDA Church (Sabbath Service) Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 261 S Puunene Ave, Kahului, HI

The Kahului Seventh-day Adventist church is offering in-person worship services. ADULT SABBATH SCHOOL begins @ 9:45 am KEIKI SABBATH SCHOOL begins @ 10:15 am MAIN SERVICE begins @ 11:00 am Certain...

Trivia Night w/Dylan Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 45 N Market St unit b, Wailuku, HI

Come out and give that brain the work out it deserves. It's challenging. It's fun. Smart people are hanging out!

Sunday Service Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 349 Hanakai St, Kahului, HI

Phone: Text in Church 808-698-9866 Email: NewHopeKingdom808@gmail.com Mailing Address: PO BOX 3095 KAHULUI, HI 96733 MID-WEEK SERVICE (WEDNESDAYS) 349 Hanakai St, Suite A, Kahului 7:00pm SUNDAY...