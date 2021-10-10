CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

Wailuku calendar: Events coming up

Wailuku Journal
Wailuku Journal
 6 days ago

(WAILUKU, HI) Live events are coming to Wailuku.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wailuku area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWWPl_0cMz4wmf00

Relay For Life of Maui County

Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 70 E Kaahumanu Ave Unit B-9, Kahului, HI

Join Relay For Life in the world's largest fundraising event against cancer. Sign up for Relay For Life event now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THFnr_0cMz4wmf00

Board games, Wailuku

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 344 Kehalani Village Dr, Wailuku, HI

Join us every other Friday at the coffee shop for board games. Please RSVP for you and your guest as seating is limited, and securing tables and chairs is a little challenging. Only RSVP if you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48piaz_0cMz4wmf00

Kahului SDA Church (Sabbath Service)

Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 261 S Puunene Ave, Kahului, HI

The Kahului Seventh-day Adventist church is offering in-person worship services. ADULT SABBATH SCHOOL begins @ 9:45 am KEIKI SABBATH SCHOOL begins @ 10:15 am MAIN SERVICE begins @ 11:00 am Certain...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIuh8_0cMz4wmf00

Trivia Night w/Dylan

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 45 N Market St unit b, Wailuku, HI

Come out and give that brain the work out it deserves. It's challenging. It's fun. Smart people are hanging out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PnhYu_0cMz4wmf00

Sunday Service

Kahului, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 349 Hanakai St, Kahului, HI

Phone: Text in Church 808-698-9866 Email: NewHopeKingdom808@gmail.com Mailing Address: PO BOX 3095 KAHULUI, HI 96733 MID-WEEK SERVICE (WEDNESDAYS) 349 Hanakai St, Suite A, Kahului 7:00pm SUNDAY...

With Wailuku Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

