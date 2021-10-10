CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cañon City, CO

Live events Canon City — what’s coming up

Cañon City News Watch
Cañon City News Watch
 6 days ago

(CANON CITY, CO) Canon City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canon City:

Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC) 2-Day Course (Oct 18 - 19, 2021)

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 521 W 5th St, Florence, CO

Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC) 2-Day Course is organized by Centura Health and will be held from Oct 18 - 19, 2021 at St. Thomas More Education Center, Florence, Colorado, United States of...

Gold Camp Adventure Tours

Victor, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:45 AM

Address: 298 Victor Ave, Victor, CO

Only a few more tours this year! Tours from the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum. Guided tours of the district. See VictorMuseum.com for info. Note by federal mandate for transportation venues - MASKS...

Front Range Big Band

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 209 W Main St, Florence, CO

Enjoy a Sunday afternoon of big band music listening to the Front Range Big Band from Colorado Springs. The 17-member group will be on stage at the Rialto Theater in Florence on October 10 from...

Immune Booster Retreat "Cultivate Your Health and Wellness"

Victor, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2631 CR 86, Victor, CO 80860

Cultivate your immune system and boost it with like minded individuals at a working family farm and ranch in the beautiful fall mountains.

18th Annual Paint the Town

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

From October 11-17, 2021, plein air artists will gather from miles around Florence, Colorado (three states) to paint outdoors in the plain air. The Florence Arts Council has presented this event...

