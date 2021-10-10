Coming soon: Burlington events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington Voice
Burlington Voice
 6 days ago

(BURLINGTON, IA) Live events are coming to Burlington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Burlington area:

GHOST OF JUDAS LIVE

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 713 Jefferson St, Burlington, IA

Rock n Roll Halloween with Ghost of Judas! Costumes prizes and ghoulish drinks

Exclusive Table Free Play Giveaway

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 3001 Winegard Dr, Burlington, IA

Winners receive a $50-$100 in Free Play every Friday in October.\n

God's Portion Day

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:01 PM

Address: 702 S Roosevelt Ave, Burlington, IA

A benefit auction for Notre Dame School featuring both live and silent auction items. ND PTO will be hosting Fun Fest for the kids and Granny's cupboard, Antiquities , and more will take place as...

Community 5K & Kid's Spooky Sprint Event

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2410 Mt Pleasant St, Burlington, IA

The Burlington Area YMCA invites you to make this Halloween one to run for. Grab your ghouls and gals and register for our festive Community 5K in support of our Girls on the Run Program. The day...

Jefferson Street Farmers Market

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours May 6 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 4:30 PM - 7 PM Location: 300-500 Blocks Jefferson Street

ABOUT

With Burlington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

