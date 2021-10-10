Live events coming up in Faribault

(FARIBAULT, MN) Faribault is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Faribault:

Casting for Recovery MN/WI Retreat Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1000 Shumway Ave, Faribault, MN

2 1/2 day retreat for women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Enjoy learning to fly fish, catch the power of nature and spend time with other women in a beautiful setting at The Inn at...

Self Care for the Early Childhood Educator Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1000 Shumway Ave, Faribault, MN

Instructor: Hollee Saville Learn why early childhood educators are especially susceptible to stress and burnout and how self-care can help prevent or alleviate it. On an airplane, we are told to...

FUN Faribault Ukulele Network Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 11 Division St E, Faribault, MN

Beginning September 9, 2021-- Ukulele Jam Sessions every 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month on the library's 3rd floor. Ages 16 and older. Must have your own ukulele, tuner, and music stand. Music...

Halloween at Corks and Pints Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 22 4th St NE, Faribault, MN

It’s Halloween!!!!! You know Corks and Pints and 10,000 Drops Craft Distillery have the BEST drinks in town! So, grab your costume and a friend and rock the night away with us! It’s gonna be a...

Trunk or Treat Faribault, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

We are hosting trunk or treat this year! Open to the public and the deaf community. We will be outside the parking lot for trunks then the indoor gym for treats and kids activities provided by...