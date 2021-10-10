Live events coming up in South Lake Tahoe

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) Live events are coming to South Lake Tahoe.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the South Lake Tahoe area:

Bingo at The Turn! South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Come join us for bingo every Saturday at 3pm. It's free to play and every round has prizes!

Weekdays Power BI Training Course for Beginners South Lake Tahoe South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1 College Dr, South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Lake Tahoe Certified Farmers Market South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:June 1 - October 12, 2021Tuesdays, 8AM - 1PMLocation: American Legion Hall Parking Lot - 2732 South Lake Tahoe Blvd (Hwy

Karaoke South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3091 Harrison Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Karaoke at Rojo’s. Friday and Saturday nights starting at 10:00 PM in the Tavern. Hwy 50 & San Francisco. South Lake Tahoe. 21+ Featuring Midnight Blue Karaoke with over 16,000 updated songs...

Board of Directors Special Meeting – 2022 Budget Workshop South Lake Tahoe, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Topic: TKPOA Board of Directors – Special Meeting Time: Sep 27, 2021 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98376234056?pwd=dWNXbnFyV3pCcnl1RGlzVnNaVkJ5UT09...