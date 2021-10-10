CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Live events on the horizon in Castaic

Castaic Post
Castaic Post
 6 days ago

(CASTAIC, CA) Live events are lining up on the Castaic calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Castaic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAs9U_0cMz4rN200

Adventure Days

Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Address: Golden State Hwy Old Rd, Castaic, CA

RawHyde is thrilled to announce that Adventure Days 2021 will once again be held at our newest and most unique facility - Zakar!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWzRE_0cMz4rN200

K2BSA/6 Merit Badge Weekend in Castaic, CA

Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 38001 Golden State Hwy, Castaic, CA

This is a week end camp for merit badges which aligns with JOTA – We will teach Radio Merit Badge and also have free time for Scouts not doing Radio Merit Badge to participate in JOTA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFPSo_0cMz4rN200

American Legion Squadron 507 2nd Annual Car and Motorcycle show

Castaic, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 31540 Ridge Route Road, Castaic, CA 91384

The Newhall American Legion Squadron 507 is hosting our 2nd annual Car and Motorcycle show on 10-23-21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrPSo_0cMz4rN200

Troop 583 Webelos Overnighter

Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 30910 Sloan Canyon Rd, Castaic, CA

Troop 583 Webelos Overnighter is on Facebook. To connect with Troop 583 Webelos Overnighter, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TLJZv_0cMz4rN200

Valencia High Boutique

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 27801 Dickason Dr, Valencia, CA

Valencia High Boutique at Valencia High School, 27801 N Dickason Dr, Valencia, CA 91355, Newhall, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 10:00 am to 04:00 pm

