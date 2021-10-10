CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

What’s up Nixa: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(NIXA, MO) Live events are coming to Nixa.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nixa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uj2ln_0cMz4qUJ00

Homeschool Art: Perspective Drawing

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 107 Aldersgate Dr Unit 6, Nixa, MO

Join Art Zone for Homeschool Art! This class meets for two weeks. During these two weeks we will explore one-point perspective drawing. Students will learn how to use vanishing points to create...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G23LT_0cMz4qUJ00

The Connectors Chapter with ING

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 715 McCroskey St, Nixa, MO

We are a industry exclusive networking group that meets weekly for the main purpose of building our networking connections as well as our referral partners grab some business cards come on out and...

StoryTime “Halloween Hustle”

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Join Ms Jenni for StoryTime! Following the story Ms Jenni will lead a 20 minute Yoga session for toddlers. Students will then head to the Art Zone area to create. No reservations needed. $5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ReNG_0cMz4qUJ00

Thankful Pumpkin

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 107 S Main St, Nixa, MO

Thankful Pumpkin at Main Mercantile - Nixa, 107 S. Main, Nixa, MO 65417, Nixa, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hS6lU_0cMz4qUJ00

Candy Palooza

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 5151 N Fremont Rd, Nixa, MO

We’re so excited about Candy Palooza 2021 at Cassidy Church! We will be hosting a fun celebration for the kids of our community Sunday October 31st @ 9:00 AM and 10:45 AM. There will be a costume...

ABOUT

With Nixa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

