Mason City calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(MASON CITY, IA) Live events are lining up on the Mason City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mason City area:

Cycle-Box class

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Address: 471 S Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA

This class incorporates both cardio and strength training by providing a low-impact workout on a spin bike and kickboxing on the bags. It is an ideal cross-training opportunity to improve your...

The RT's

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 College Dr, Mason City, IA

The RT's (formerly The Rad Trads) The RT's distinguish themselves in ways few bands can. As a group of conservatory-trained instrumentalists, it’s the sound of five artists that have found a...

OPEN STAGE THURSDAYS!

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 107 S Delaware Ave, Mason City, IA

We have some open mics ready to help showcase your talent, North Iowa! Whatever it is - music, poetry, comedy, something new(?) - we provide the stage, mics, comfortable environment, and great...

PreSchool Sports - Fall - Mason City, IA 2021

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 03:45 PM

Address: 100 S Federal Ave, Mason City, IA

Description 3 & 4 year olds will learn how to catch, throw, kick and bat. An adult must attend with child. Meets @ 6:00 pm on Friday nights. Participant will receive an email a week prior to the...

The Righteous Brothers

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 College Dr, Mason City, IA

Sukup Manufacturing Co. and G.G. George Family Proudly Present The Righteous Brothers With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’...

Learn More

