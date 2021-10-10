Live events coming up in Hackettstown

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Hackettstown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hackettstown:

LNR UNplugged returns to Jersey Girl Brewing Fri 10/22! Hackettstown, NJ

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 426 Sand Shore Rd, Hackettstown, NJ

Little Nikki's Radio UNplugged will be back at Jersey Girl Brewing on Fri 10/22 at 530pm!

TC Trio back at Czigs ! Hackettstown, NJ

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 106 Valentine St Brewery 100 Main St Czig Parking Lot, behind Dollar General, Hackettstown, NJ

christina jon and byrd are so happy to be coming back to czigs to close out their thursday summer concert series! cone on out and enjoy great handcrafted adult beverages... bring yourself a snack...

Hopped Up Highlands Outdoor Pub Crawl Hackettstown, NJ

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 144 Main Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Pub Crawl with a Scavenger Hunt Competition in Hackettstown, NJ

Farm Market Hackettstown, NJ

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 358 Allen Rd, Hackettstown, NJ

Our Farm Market, located in northwestern New Jersey, is open daily and is seasonally stocked with fruits, vegetables, dairy, meats, freshly baked pies, and more!



Vasa-O-Ween Party Hackettstown, NJ

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1 Vasa Dr, Hackettstown, NJ

