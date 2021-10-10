CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Live events coming up in Hackettstown

Hackettstown News Beat
Hackettstown News Beat
 6 days ago

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Hackettstown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hackettstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPylT_0cMz4oy500

LNR UNplugged returns to Jersey Girl Brewing Fri 10/22!

Hackettstown, NJ

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 426 Sand Shore Rd, Hackettstown, NJ

Little Nikki's Radio UNplugged will be back at Jersey Girl Brewing on Fri 10/22 at 530pm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jxfi_0cMz4oy500

TC Trio back at Czigs !

Hackettstown, NJ

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 106 Valentine St Brewery 100 Main St Czig Parking Lot, behind Dollar General, Hackettstown, NJ

christina jon and byrd are so happy to be coming back to czigs to close out their thursday summer concert series! cone on out and enjoy great handcrafted adult beverages... bring yourself a snack...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSMle_0cMz4oy500

Hopped Up Highlands Outdoor Pub Crawl

Hackettstown, NJ

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 144 Main Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Pub Crawl with a Scavenger Hunt Competition in Hackettstown, NJ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3A04_0cMz4oy500

Farm Market

Hackettstown, NJ

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 358 Allen Rd, Hackettstown, NJ

Our Farm Market, located in northwestern New Jersey, is open daily and is seasonally stocked with fruits, vegetables, dairy, meats, freshly baked pies, and more!\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdEnW_0cMz4oy500

Vasa-O-Ween Party

Hackettstown, NJ

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1 Vasa Dr, Hackettstown, NJ

Vasa-O-Ween Party er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Vasa-O-Ween Party, kom á Facebook nú.

Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown, NJ
With Hackettstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

