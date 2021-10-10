North Platte calendar: Events coming up

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) Live events are lining up on the North Platte calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Platte:

Trunk or Treat North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1320 S Cottonwood St #6, North Platte, NE

Join us for a Trunk or Treat! Come in your best costume and register to win one of several prizes!!

Wee Read North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:50 AM

When: October 13, 2021 @ 9:30 am – 9:50 am Where: Meeting Room Wee Read is a 20-minute program for children under 3 and their caregivers.

Pumpkin Festival 2021 North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

The Pumpkin Festival will be October 10, 2021 from 11:00am-3:00pm. Join us at our largest annual fundraiser for fun and games! Click below to see photos and flyers from previous Pumpkin Festivals...

Thomas C. Buckallew North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3121 W A St, North Platte, NE

Please help us welcome Bishop Dan Buckallew's son, Thomas Buckallew. Come hear the amazing testimony of a man that God has delivered from drugs, alcohol and gang violence.

Purrfect Pasta Supper North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 501 E Walker Rd, North Platte, NE

Our Purrfect Pasta Supper is our annual fundraiser for Love My Cat. All proceeds are used to spay/neuter cats in our area to help prevent … More