CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, NH

Dover calendar: What's coming up

Dover Journal
Dover Journal
 6 days ago

(DOVER, NH) Dover has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dover area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfQ2o_0cMz4mCd00

Z WEEK

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 Third Street, Dover, NH 03820

Z WEEK see all 7 movies $25 all movies on-screen captions

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EnG6d_0cMz4mCd00

Great Beginnings-Newborn Care and Development

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

In this combination of online learning and a live call-in class, parents or caregivers will learn about newborn development, and what to exp

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJIDU_0cMz4mCd00

Live at Flight - New Norde

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 478 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

New Norde brings high energy, crafted small batch tunes, and a great show to Flight!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EQHT_0cMz4mCd00

Oyster River Class of 2011 - Ten Year Reunion

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 11 4th Street, Dover, NH 03820

Oyster River Class of 2011 Ten Year High School Reunion

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRqgr_0cMz4mCd00

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Food Truck Recruitment Event

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

We're hiring for all positions! Join us for food and networking at this outdoor recruitment event.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, NH
Government
City
Dover, NH
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Dover Journal

Dover Journal

Dover, NH
53
Followers
302
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dover Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy