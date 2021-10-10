Dover calendar: What's coming up

(DOVER, NH) Dover has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dover area:

Z WEEK Dover, NH

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 Third Street, Dover, NH 03820

Z WEEK see all 7 movies $25 all movies on-screen captions

Great Beginnings-Newborn Care and Development Dover, NH

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

In this combination of online learning and a live call-in class, parents or caregivers will learn about newborn development, and what to exp

Live at Flight - New Norde Dover, NH

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 478 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

New Norde brings high energy, crafted small batch tunes, and a great show to Flight!

Oyster River Class of 2011 - Ten Year Reunion Dover, NH

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 11 4th Street, Dover, NH 03820

Oyster River Class of 2011 Ten Year High School Reunion

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Food Truck Recruitment Event Dover, NH

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

We're hiring for all positions! Join us for food and networking at this outdoor recruitment event.