Harrison calendar: What's coming up

(HARRISON, AR) Harrison is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harrison:

Fall Pumpkin/Leaf Chalk Pastel Art Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 221 W Stephenson Ave, Harrison, AR

We will be making fall scenes using chalk pastel. Chalk pastels are really neat to work with and there are lots of ways to create pictures with them. Ages 12-18

PirateyMike @ Clark Creek Farms’ Cafe Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 125 W Rush Ave, Harrison, AR

Join me for some awesome locally sourced food from farm to table, creative cocktails and a few songs to enjoy an evening in historic Harrison Arkansas You may also like the following events from...

Living Drug Free! Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 221 W Stephenson Ave, Harrison, AR

Living Drug Free! Red Ribbon week is October 23-31. This is an important topic for kids and teens. Join us as we welcome Officer Mills to the library for a program about how we can stay drug free...

Direct Delivery West (Harrison) Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:00am - 12:00pm, 805 Cottonwood Road, Harrison, AR, USA

JJ’s Buffalo Bar and Grill Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

We’ll be doing our trio show with some bluegrass, a little country and a little you just never know. Come out for some great food and spend the evening with us!