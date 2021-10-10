CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, OH

Coming soon: Portsmouth events

Portsmouth News Alert
Portsmouth News Alert
 6 days ago

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Live events are lining up on the Portsmouth calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portsmouth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJHPF_0cMz4kRB00

Main Street Portsmouth Farmer's Market

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 342 2nd St, Portsmouth, OH

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October 2021Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Location:Roy Rogers Esplanade corner of Gallia and Chillicothe Streets in

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGGXE_0cMz4kRB00

Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth's Fall 2021 Rib Dinner

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2220 Sunrise Ave, Portsmouth, OH

Support the children of our local area by participating in the Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth's Fall 2021 Rib Dinner on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The food will be prepared by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQoRH_0cMz4kRB00

This is Us IV

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1618 Offnere St, Portsmouth, OH

Story of Us IV presented by Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery s . This live drama will prove to be another exquisite performance outlining the history of Portsmouth through the lens of those buried at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkTYY_0cMz4kRB00

NA Meetings

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Portsmouth is a city situated in Scioto County, Ohio. Unfortunately, drug addiction is becoming a huge problem for a good number of the residents of this city. It has resulted in a host of other...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDFFh_0cMz4kRB00

Gaslight (Angel Street)

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1117 Lawson St, Portsmouth, OH

Join us for opening night of PLT's production of "Angel Street," the theatrical production of the original story known as Gaslight. Angel Street tell the story of the Manninghams, who live on...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Portsmouth, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Government
City
Chillicothe, OH
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Plt#Gaslight
Portsmouth News Alert

Portsmouth News Alert

Portsmouth, OH
243
Followers
302
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portsmouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy