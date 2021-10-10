CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angleton, TX

Live events Angleton — what’s coming up

Angleton Journal
Angleton Journal
 6 days ago

(ANGLETON, TX) Angleton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Angleton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGM47_0cMz4jYS00

Texas Crocfest 2021 October 16, 2021 12 pm-9 pm

Angleton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 23231 County Rd 48, Angelton, TX 77515

Texas CrocFest 10/16/2021 is raising money for the endangered Orinoco Crocodile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNf4k_0cMz4jYS00

Dos Borrachos - Creager & Fowler, Sat. Oct. 23rd - Angleton

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Dos Borrachos - Creager & Fowler, Sat. Oct. 23rd - Angleton Hosted By Kevin Fowler. Event starts on Saturday, 23 October 2021 and happening at 901 S Downing Rd, Angleton, TX 77515-8121, United...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBepG_0cMz4jYS00

Texas Eagles | Live @ The Dirty South

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 116 N Velasco St, Angleton, TX

Texas Eagles | Live @ The Dirty South Hosted By The Dirty South. Event starts at Sat Oct 23 2021 at 09:30 pm and happening at Angleton., Live Music | Dinner | Dancing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZftPC_0cMz4jYS00

Lone Star PCA Reserved Paddock Parking

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Performance Dr, Angleton, TX

MSR Houston Reserved Paddock Registration Trackside Garages: $275 for the weekend PLEASE REMEMBER TO SOCIAL DISTANCE! All reservations must be made online to ensure there are no double bookings...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blEmZ_0cMz4jYS00

Say Cheese - IN-PERSON Workshop

Angleton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 21017 County Road 171, Angleton, TX 77515

Enjoy learning varieties of cheese, different milks used for cheese, pairing cheeses, live demonstration on making cheese & butter.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Orinoco Crocodile#United#Sun Oct 10
Angleton Journal

Angleton, TX
47
Followers
271
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Angleton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

