Live events Angleton — what’s coming up

(ANGLETON, TX) Angleton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Angleton:

Texas Crocfest 2021 October 16, 2021 12 pm-9 pm Angleton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 23231 County Rd 48, Angelton, TX 77515

Texas CrocFest 10/16/2021 is raising money for the endangered Orinoco Crocodile.

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Dos Borrachos - Creager & Fowler, Sat. Oct. 23rd - Angleton Hosted By Kevin Fowler. Event starts on Saturday, 23 October 2021 and happening at 901 S Downing Rd, Angleton, TX 77515-8121, United...

Texas Eagles | Live @ The Dirty South Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 116 N Velasco St, Angleton, TX

Texas Eagles | Live @ The Dirty South Hosted By The Dirty South. Event starts at Sat Oct 23 2021 at 09:30 pm and happening at Angleton., Live Music | Dinner | Dancing

Lone Star PCA Reserved Paddock Parking Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Performance Dr, Angleton, TX

MSR Houston Reserved Paddock Registration Trackside Garages: $275 for the weekend PLEASE REMEMBER TO SOCIAL DISTANCE! All reservations must be made online to ensure there are no double bookings...

Say Cheese - IN-PERSON Workshop Angleton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 21017 County Road 171, Angleton, TX 77515

Enjoy learning varieties of cheese, different milks used for cheese, pairing cheeses, live demonstration on making cheese & butter.