Glasgow calendar: Coming events
(GLASGOW, KY) Glasgow is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glasgow:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in tracy_ky? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 609 Columbia Ave, Glasgow, KY
Bush's Halloween weekend kicks off with a vampire glow party! Costume contest & themed drink specials! No Deposit will be rocking the Saloon stage while vampires run rampant and all the hottest...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 517 Siloam Rd, Glasgow, KY
"Paul Before Festus" - Acts 25:1-12 Join us as we continue our study of the book of Acts. IN PERSON (Mask recommended & social distance seating in place) or ONLINE at https://
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 609 Columbia Ave, Glasgow, KY
Join us for a bewitching evening of dancing and debauchery as we host the Vampires Ball. The Saloon will be transformed into a grand ballroom where vampires meet to dance the night away and stalk...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 1403 Glenview Dr, Glasgow, KY
Come in costume any time between 4-6 pm and enter our MOVIE THEMED Trunk or Treat Area filled with sweet concessions! We also have some very special guests who will be available for meet & greets...
Comments / 0