Live events Clarksburg — what’s coming up

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Clarksburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Clarksburg area:

Kidding Around Yoga Style: Hiking Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 404 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Let's explore nature and the benefits of hiking. Weather permitting, we will explore the great outdoors around the library using all of our senses. No need for hiking boots. We will go on a...

MOMMY AND ME STORYTIME Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 404 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Every Wednesday at 10:00 - 10:30 AM we have Mommy and Baby Storytime. This is for the ages of one years and under. This is a weekly event for babies and mommies to bond with others and their own...

Patch Concert in West Virginia! Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 401 Oak Mound Rd, Clarksburg, WV

Join the crew of the Jolly Roger (Shelly Hamilton, Adam & Megan Morgan, and more) for a fun-filled time of sing-alongs and skits in West Virginia!

Mountaineer Therapy Dog Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 404 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Mountaineer therapy Dog is held on the third Monday of every month from 6:00 - 7:00. This is for all ages and all are welcomed. There are usually two dogs on site. Children can read to a dog or...

Worship Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:15 AM

Address: 501 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Join us for worship on Sundays at 10 AM! We will continue to livestream our service on our Facebook page.