Live events coming up in Kingsville

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Kingsville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingsville:

The Kingsville Empire Tryouts Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 501 Santiago Park Lane, Kingsville, TX

Tryout for our 2022 Roster! Bring water, workout clothes, and a great attitude! We have room for you if you want to play! TAG YOUR WORKOUT BUDDIES BELOW!! WE WILL BE DOING A RAFFLE FOR AN EMPIRE...

Decorated Sugar Cookie Pop up Shop Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1801 E Main Street, Alice, TX 78332

Heather's Cookie Shop is popping up a table of delicious and pretty sugar cookies at Guns and Glamour.

Annual South Texas Birding & Wildlife Festival Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 102 E Kleberg Ave, Kingsville, TX

Birding, butterfly, dragonfly, wildlife tours on Historic King Ranch & surrounding areas. Expect Least Grebe, White-tailed Hawks, Great Kiskadee, Green Jay, Olive Sparrow, Vermillion Flycatcher ...

JV Football - Crystal City (Away) Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Kingsville, TX

What Mighty Javelina JV Football - District When 10/14/2021, 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Maluma at Sames Auto Arena on 15 October, 2021 Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1500 E General Cavazos Blvd, Kingsville, TX

Maluma Live Performance at Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, TX Tickets. Get Maluma 15 October, 2021 Live Concert Tickets. Maluma Sames Auto Arena Laredo, TX 15 October 2021 8:00 PM You may also like the...